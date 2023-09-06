Pauline M. Kirby
Pauline M. Kirby, 46, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Pauline's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On February 14, 1977, Pauline was born to Elizabeth Ramirez and Paul Medina. She graduated with her GED, was a nurse, and received her Dietary Certificate. Pauline was very involved in the community. She was a member at Church on The Move and was very involved within the youth program. She coached youth baseball, youth basketball, and softball. Pauline's main interest was anything and everything to do with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Pauline are her partner, Chencho Molina; children: Los Molina, Baby Christopher "Papii," Mariah Medina Molina, Savannah Daley, Justin Kirby, and Anthony Molina; grandchildren: Sadie, Sammie, Caleb, Gracie, Paislee, Jr, Annalee, Robert, and Anthony; parents: Elizabeth Ramirez (Walt), and Paul Medina; siblings: Manuel Amos Sanchez, Melanie Sanchez, and Rosendo Pichardo; nieces and nephews: Manuel, Alexis, Aliyah, Dayjay, Angel, Alyssa, Jack, Rose, Venissa, Jeremiah, Mercedes, Collette, Rico, J, Adallna, Violet, and Anastasia; close friends: La Quinta coworkers; pets: Mia and Chloe.
Pauline is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Helen; brother, Ralphy; and father, Paul Medina.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Los and Papii.
The family of Pauline wishes to extend sincere thanks to everyone involved in taking care of her at the hospital and helping to lay her to rest.
Pauline’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.