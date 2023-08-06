April 5, 1931 – August 1, 2023
Pearl Elizabeth Roberson, 92, passed Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023, at Casa Maria Healthcare.
Pearl was born April 5, 1931, in Roswell to James Edgar Burris and Lena Elizabeth “Lizzy” (Lott) Burris. Pearl had 2 siblings, brother Fredrick “Leon” Burris and sister Mary Kathrine “Kathy” (Burris) Mooty.
She married Clarence “Wayne” Roberson on May 13, 1950. He proceeded her in death as did her parents James and Lizzy, daughter Deborah (SIDS), son Billy, great-granddaughter Claire Cobb, brother Leon, sister Kathy and daughter-in-law Marsha Roberson.
Pearl started her career when her youngest child started middle school and became head of housekeeping at Roswell Osteopathic Hospital until they closed. She then worked for Roswell Radiology delivering X-Ray reports to various doctors’ offices around town. This is where she learned, as she said, to drive efficiently – go fast, hit the brakes as needed, hit the gas – a practice she continued until she quit driving. It made riding with her or trying to follow her a real experience! She also assisted her husband with his auto repair business, Wayne’s Garage.
She loved reading, crocheting, playing games with the great grandkids, taking pictures, watching movies, and checking up on family and friends on Facebook. She was unfortunately electronically challenged, and while she really enjoyed her E-book reader, computer, and cell phone, she went through many of them over the years, because as she said, they couldn’t think as fast as her fingers wanted them to, as she continued to push the keys until they locked up and eventually quit.
Pearl had strong opinions and strong beliefs and shared them often, but she also greatly loved all of her family and was very proud of them.
She leaves behind two sons, Donnie, and Howard (Gail) and daughter Patti Kern, 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to thank all the staff at Casa Maria Healthcare for caring for Pearl these last months as well as Enhabit Hospice. We would also like to thank JNJ Home Care and Artesia Meals on Wheels Program. Please know that all the care, assistance and services provided were greatly appreciated.
Pearl was an avid supporter of various charities over the years and in lieu of flowers she requested that family and friends donate to the charity of their choice. Some of her favorites were American Cancer Society, UNM Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s, Wounded Warrior Project, Alzheimer’s Association, and various other charities.
She will be buried next to her husband at South Park Cemetery in Roswell at 11:00 am, Monday, August 7, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.