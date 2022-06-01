02/04/1934 - 05/22/2022
Pedro (Pete) J. Esquibel, 88, passed away on May 22, 2022 in the early morning hours at Gerald Champion Hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico, surrounded by family. He was born on February 4, 1934 in Corona, New Mexico to Seferino Esquibel and Magdalena Jaramillo Esquibel.
Pete served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 where he made many lifelong friends. He received an honorable discharge attaining the rank of Specialist Four. An interesting part of his Army service, was that he was involved as “Volunteered” observer in one of numerous Nuclear Tests conducted at the Nevada Test Site. August 31, 1957, he was one of several thousand US servicemen that closely observed “Shot Smoky” explode. “Smoky” was a 44 Kiloton Atomic Bomb placed on a 700 foot tower and detonated while approximately 19,000 Department of Defense personnel were nearby at various distances to see what the results would be to humans. In comparison, “Fat Man” that was dropped on Nagasaki was only a 21 Kiloton bomb and was 80 times more powerful than “Little Boy” dropped on Hiroshima in August of 1945.
Pete was a hardworking and humble man, with simple needs for his entire life. He was known as a giving man. A man known to give his heart and soul and even the shirt off his back, if he felt someone was in need. He lived and worked the majority of his adult life in Roswell, New Mexico where he was active for many years with the Men’s Club at St. John’s Catholic Church. He worked for many years for the Ingram family, Firestone and Creative Pultrusions. He was a 1st degree Knight in St. Jude’s Knights of Columbus, Council # 15977. During his life, he donated tens of thousands of hours in service to various Catholic Churches and their projects, in service to God and the needy of the church communities.
He was preceded in death by his father, Seferino Esquibel, mother, Magdalena Jaramillo Esquibel, his wife of 40 years, Aurora “Dora” Saenz Esquibel, his brothers, Erlindo Esquibel and Bennie Esquibel, his sisters, Priscilla Otero, Helen Guerrero and Alice Jimenez. And his second wife, Juanita Esquibel.
He is survived by his five children, Pedro “Pete” S. Esquibel and wife RoxeAnne Esquibel, Brenda Saenz and companion Paul Martinez, Rosalie Salazar and husband Andy Salazar, Abel Esquibel and companion Tarragon Rivera and Larry Esquibel and wife Margie Esquibel, grandchildren, K.C. R. Conde, Rosendo A. Conde, Jr., Arron R. Saenz, Amber N. Walker, TSGT David S. Esquibel, Hilarie C. Gray, Cassandra Salazar, John Salazar, Clarissa Cobos, Nathaniel Esquibel, Estevan Esquibel, Emilio Esquibel and Lance T. Rivera, 18 great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will greet friends and relatives for viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Scenic Chapel, 1334 N. Scenic Dr., Alamogordo, NM.
The Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission, 626 Mission Trail, Mescalero, NM, followed immediately by a funeral mass officiated by Father Dave Mercer. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery, Bent, NM. After the burial, friends and family will gather at the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall for food and fellowship.
Pallbearers: Rosendo Conde, Jr., Arron Saenz, John Salazar, Nathaniel Esquibel, Dstry Torrez, Arnold Saenz, Troy Saenz, Lorenzo Saenz and Lance Rivera. Honorary pallbearers: TSGT David Esquibel, Gary Saenz, Freddy Saenz, Jesse Saenz, Luke Saenz, Alvin Saenz, Brandon Saenz, Henry Saenz, Roger Riley, Martin Montez and Paul Torrez.
In lieu of flowers should family and friends desire, please make a contribution to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission Restoration Project, P.O. Box 187 Mescalero, N.M. 88340.
