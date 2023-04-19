Peggy C. Young, 95, passed away on April 14, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Community Church on April 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Rick Hale officiating.
On November 1, 1927, Peggy was born to Anne Belle Rowland and Lonzo Lewis Smart in Artesia, NM. Peggy was delivered in her home by her grandmother, Minnie Mae Smart, who was a midwife. Prior to retirement, Peggy worked as an administrative assistant for many years. Peggy loved square dancing and bowling. Since she raised 3 boys on her own, she was often volunteering and working at baseball parks and concessions stands.
Peggy was preceded in death by both of her parents, stepfather Walter Peterson and son Mike Childress and daughter-in-law Marcia Childress.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Pat Childress and Gaylan (Tammy) Young; grandchildren, Cutter, Shelby Arley, Colter, Moria, Brittany, Jordan, Gaylan; and multiple great grandchildren.
The family of Peggy wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Randall Dominy and the staff in the memory care unit at Mission Arch Care Center.