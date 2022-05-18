Peggy Jean Lindsay

The youngest of three children, Peggy was raised in the small, Eastern New Mexico ranch town of Kenna, NM. She would graduate from Elida High School in 1956. She would later graduate from Eastern New Mexico University. Peggy had a long business career at the New Mexico Military Institute as well as Eastern New Mexico University Roswell from which she retired.
She was also a caring Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was instrumental in raising not only her son Mark but also her (3) Grandchildren who knew her as “Nana”.
Peggy loved to dance, read, she loved the outdoors, animals, travel, Elvis Presley, having her nails painted, cappuccinos, antique shopping, coin collecting and spending time with her family.
Peggy loved our Lord Jesus Christ and prayed with and for her family often. Her favorite Bible passage was Psalm 91.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am mountain time, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home, 910 S Main St Roswell, NM 88203. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 20, 2022, also at Ballard Funeral Home.
Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her eldest sister, Helen Hulsey, her son, Mark Montgomery, her grandchildren, Matthew Montgomery, Melissa (Montgomery) Pascual, and Carly (Montgomery) Davis, her great-grandchildren, Attie & Jadon Montgomery, Pfeifer, Presley, and Parker Pascual, Colton and Connor Davis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.