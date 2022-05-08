Peggy Ortega – 89, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt, passed away, December 1st, 2021.
Born May 24, 1932 to Santos Anaya and Sofia Chavez Anaya in Las Vegas, NM to a family of 7 who also precede her in death – brothers Jeff, Arcenio, and Benny Anaya, sisters Veronica Jaramillo, Estella Anaya and Josie Sarafin. She graduated in 1950 from Immaculate Conception Las Vegas, NM.
Peggy had many friends and was a hard worker. Worked making parachutes for the Korean War. A nurses aid for the State Hospital. Three years later she married the love of her life Raymond Ortega 65 years. Relocated to Cheyenne, Wyo where they started a family. Daughter Betty Jo, sons Joseph & Christopher. Established a thriving life, raising her family and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked there as an assistant for a Home Economist. In 1974 they moved to Roswell, NM and created new roots.
Peggy was of Catholic faith, putting God & family first. She was very creative, created beautiful New Mexico trinkets and holiday decorations. A Teachers aid and Title One Assistant for Edgewood Elementary. Her cooking was the best, we all loved her Red Chile. She loved Bingo. Mom’s house was the heart of the family. She loved telling stories about her life and her wisdom.
Peggy is survived by her children Betty Jo Ortega Ridge (Robert), Christopher (Lydia). Grandchildren Cathy Pacheco, Joni Wolfswinkle (Sean), Kazira Ridge (Brandon), Jerrad Ridge (Jill), Aysia Pirtle (Cliff), Camra Ridge (Donny), Shyanne Schafino (Irving), Yyoming Ortega. Great grandchildren Danielle, Aaliyah, Sarayah and Nilyah De Herrera, Lucas and Mila Wofswinkle, Kilee, Kody, Everly, Lincoln and Liam Ridge, Zeke, Hamish and Dorthea Pirtle. Preceded in death her parents, siblings, husband Raymond Ortega, son Joseph Ortega and grandson Joey Ortega DeHerrera.
Rosary and Mass celebration will be May 14, 2022 Saturday 10:00am at St. Peters Church, Roswell, NM. Followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge.
Lost in space how can I find you?
From this pain you left behind,
Run away from what you decide to hold
at bay and deep inside you.
You can’t complain about the world around you.
Gone today how can I find you?
You couldn’t stay here in my presents,
that’s okay your up in Heaven strong.
We don’t know who will be gone today.
But we know that the peace inside you
is packed away and gone forever. I will
miss you Grandma, Good bye!
Kody Ridge