Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home for Philip Edward Deason Sr., 66, who passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 2, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Philip was born November 6, 1956 in Roswell, NM to Osmond Ace and Lucille N. Norvell Deason who have preceded him in death along with his sister Christine Papich.
Philip retired as a truck driver from TransWood in 2020. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending his time on the family property with his children and grandchildren. Philip loved his pets which included dogs, cats and his beloved rooster “Leroy Brown.” He was known for his love of listening to Led Zeppelin while planting and tending to his many trees on his property as well as leading the way on all family fixer upper projects. Philip was known by all for his quick wit and sense of humor and always lit up a room with his infectious smile.
Those left to cherish and carry on his memory are his son Philip Deason Jr. and wife Shiena of Roswell; daughters Audra Shangraw and husband Peter of Waterloo, NY and Lindsey Drake and husband Charles of Roswell; sister Wanda Teel of Tucson, AZ; 11 grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Phillip Deason Jr., Charles Drake, Connor Downs, Ray Downs, Aaron Downs and Wesley Downs.
Phillip will be dearly missed for his unconditional love, support and guidance by all that had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Philip could say so much without saying anything at all.
