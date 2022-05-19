A funeral service for Phyllis Jean Jones will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 20, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 12, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Pastor Lonnie Owens will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm. to 7:00pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.
Phyllis was the daughter of Paul Morgan and Maude (McGuire) Crawford and was born on December 28, 1935 in Roswell, NM. During her life she touched the lives of many people. She married the love of her life Emmett R. Jones on July 27, 1956. Emmett and Phyllis had three children Robert Crawford Jones, Deborah Lynn Jones, and James Mathew Jones and saw two children married, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild born. Family was very important to her, and she loved with everything she had. She is preceded in death by her parents along with her husband Emmett R. Jones; daughter Deborah L. Jones; son James M. Jones; sister Barbara Meyer and brother-in-law Russell Meyer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Robert C. Jones and wife Becky, Heather Jones daughter-in-law, grand children Morgan Jones and wife Amy, Tristin Jones, Cavan Jones, Addison Jones, and Laurelen Jones, and great grandson Clayton Robert Jones.
Phyllis was a member of First Christian Church and then Redeemer Christian Fellowship. She was also a member of Guild of FCC, Legal Secretaries Association, Roswell Women’s Bowling Association, and she had been a legal secretary for a total of 60 years with the majority of that time with Tandy Hunt Law Office. She had a very loving heart, was compassionate, giving, fun loving, caring, and adventurous.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dennis Odom, Bobby Meyer, Ahmed Carrasco, Kalin Ketchell, Cavan Jones and Morgan Jones.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Assurance Home Foundation, 1000 E. 18th St., Roswell, NM 88201.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
“When I Must Leave You”
When I must leave you for a little while,
Please do not grieve and shed wild tears
And hug your sorrow to you through the years,
But start out bravely with a gallant smile.
And for my sake and in my name
Live on and do all things the same,
Feed not your loneliness on empty days,
But fill each waking hour in useful ways,
Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer
And I in turn will comfort you and hold you near.
And never, never be afraid to die
For I am waiting for you in the sky!
Helen Steimer Rice