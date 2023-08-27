Phyllis Margaret Martin
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at University United Methodist Church (UUMC) in Las Cruces, NM, for Phyllis M. Martin, who passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Phyllis was born on November 6, 1931, in Farmington, ME to Ada and Percy Taylor. She married Vernon E. Martin in 1953 and they moved to Roswell, NM in 1960. Phyllis retired from the RISD Material Center in 1994 and moved to Las Cruces, NM in 2003.
Survivors include five daughters, Melissa (Ron) O’Hara of Enfield ME; Beth Suess of Colo Springs, CO; Shannah (Wally) Mitchell of Lynnwood, WA; Amy (Bill) Stites of Roswell, NM; and Shelly (Rusty) Stovall of Las Cruces, NM; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and son, Neil Martin.
Arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home. 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.