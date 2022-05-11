Phyllis Marianne Zumwalt passed away at the age of 91 in Roswell, NM.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Nogal Community Church in Nogal, NM. Minister Mel Gnatknowski of Nogal Community Church will be officiating.
Phyllis was born in Mosquero, NM on November 17, 1930, to Millard and Jessie Longley on the family farm. She married the love of her life AB Zumwalt on April 16, 1947, together they raised a daughter and four sons. She and AB owned and operated the Phillips 66 Gas Station in Hondo, NM for many years. She also was a Postmistress for the Hondo and Ruidoso Downs Post Office.
She enjoyed being involved with the Carrizozo Women’s Club helping the women put together cookbooks adding many of her own recipes. She enjoyed baking especially different kinds of breads. She also enjoyed being involved with the Extension Club entering many of her crafts in county fairs. And spending time playing cards with her Peachtree buddies as well as bingo.
Phyllis was a member of the Nogal Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell and Nogal Mesa Ranchman’s Camp Meeting.
She is preceded in death by her father Millard; mother Jessie; husband AB and brother TJ.
She is survived by her five children Buckly, Shermana and husband Glen, Dunny and wife Clara, Rusty and Jack; her sister Marlene Ham; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Three words that sum up Phyllis’s life are Faith, Family and Love.
Memorial donations can be made to Nogal Ranchman’s Camp Meeting, P.O. Box 86, Nogal, NM 88341.
A special thank you to Peachtree staff and residents, Sunset Villa staff, Encompass Healthcare, Dr. Karen Vaillant, Dr. Megan Brandt, all the nurses and caregivers, from the family we appreciate each and everyone who helped us take care of her.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.