Porcella LaShay McDonald
Porcella LaShay McDonald, affectionally called Miss P or Peezy, was born on December 8, 1983 to LaTrenda Wheeler and late Bobby McDonald. Porcella died unexpectedly on December 26, 2022 in Roswell, NM at the young age of 39 years old. The family is deeply saddened by her sudden tragic death.
The visitation will be on Saturday, January 7, from 9-2. Friends are invited to share their memories of Porcella with her family at the celebration service held immediately following visitation at Anderson-Bethany, 2609 S. Main Street.
Porcella is preceded in death by her maternal great-grand mother Jessie Lawrence, grandmother Shirley Wheeler, grandfather Samuel Wheeler and aunt Toni Moore. Also, father Bobby McDonald and paternal grandmother Darlene Woods.
Porcella was born and spent her early years in Roswell, NM. The family moved around a lot. She lived in many states IL, NC, MD, TX, OK and lastly FL. When she wasn’t incarcerated and clean and sober, she worked various jobs throughout her young life usually fast food, care giving, and manufacturing. It was important to her to make that money.
While in Illinois, she had a hand in creating what she would, in her later years, consider her “greatest accomplishments”: her son. TaJique was born in 2002 in Springfield, and not long after her two daughters NaTaJha born in Lubbock and LaDayJha born in Springfield.
She was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul and loved to love on people. Porcella valued taking care of people. She loved to cook, clean and kept an immaculate house. She enjoyed playing cards, gatherings with her friends and family, laughing and telling stories. She thought she was one of the original “fly” girls and enjoyed enjoying mother earth’s goods.
She did not finish high school but earned a GED. She said she was taught by the “school of hard knocks” and yes, we were told many times how when her mom dropped her off, she walked in the front door and out the side door. However, she sure told everyone else how important education was. With that said, she was genuine to a fault, a pussycat at heart (or lion) and yet she sugarcoated nothing.
Her extensive vocabulary was more than highly proficient at knowing more curse words than most people learned in a lifetime. She liked four letter words as much as she loved her fashion and trust us, she LOVED her fashion. This girl always had a new pair of tennis shoes and you would have to fight her if you thought you were more fly or finer than she was.
Her words of encouragement, wisdom, hard love and sometimes comfort, were from the street lessons. Miss P left simple lessons to pass down to the family. Everyone always knew where they stood with her. She liked you or she didn’t, it was black or white. Her children are still trying to figure out which one it was for them (they know she loved them).
She enjoyed life and would want to thank some of those that made this possible. Topping the list is family especially DonTrell and close survivors, her Boo, Mark and the most important, her mother Trenda, who was always a supporter and took care of her children when she could not. She whole-heartedly adored her new role as grandma to Jaz’Mier that gave her a new reason to live a sober life and not give up. Porcella would fight you about her family.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her son TaJique J’Mier Moore of Roswell, NM, daughters: NaTaJha DiAngela Craig of Amarillo, TX and LaDayJha Akia McDonald of Roswell, NM, grand-daughter Jaz’Mier, mother LaTrenda Wheeler of Roswell, NM, Brothers: DonTa Lamar Bright of Amarillo, TX and Cranston Jesse Horne (LaKendra) of Springfield, IL, significant other Mark Ford of Tampa, FL, aunt Angela Moore of Roswell, NM, close cousins; Ebony Moore-Whitehead (Brian) of Lawton, OK, Mahogany Lewis of Houston, TX, Marcus Pearson (Vallie) of Burlington, NC, DonTrell Moore (Kayla) of Albuquerque, NM, Daniel & DeSean Rhoden of Groesbeck, TX. She also leaves to cherish her memory the Blacknall/Lawrence family, aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends and cousins. Forever in our hearts….. Miss P Built2Last.
Tributes, condolences for the family and donations may be sent to Anderson-Bethany (575) 622-5888 or 108 Lighthall Pl, Roswell, NM, or $LatrendaWheeler on CashApp. Funeral services entrusted to Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory, www.andersonbethany.com. There will be no interment.
A repast for family and friends will be held after the service at the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri, Roswell, NM. Food/drink donations the repast can be dropped off or delivered beginning at 2:00 pm.