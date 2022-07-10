In loving memory of Priscilla Hernandez, 88, who passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Roswell NM. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, July 12th at 9:30 AM; mass will follow directly after. Interment will be performed by Anderson Bethany Funeral Home at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM.
Priscilla was born on December 4th, 1933, to Santiago & Gavina Mirabal in Carrizozo, NM. In 1955, she married Steve Hernandez Jr and the two were inseparable from that point on. Priscilla and Steve settled in Hondo NM, where they resided until 2006. Priscilla was a devoted wife for 52 years and loving mother of Gloria, Steve, Irene, and Jimmy. Priscilla was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Priscilla was a woman of strong faith and instilled in us the importance of family, hard work, and doing what is right. Not a day went by where Priscilla didn't talk about how much her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant to her — her family was her most cherished possession in life.
Those left to cherish Priscilla’s memory are her four children: Gloria Baca, Steve Hernandez III, Irene Trujillo, and Jimmy Hernandez; grandchildren: William Trujillo, Joseph Trujillo, Steven Hernandez IV and Heidi Hernandez; great grandchildren: Conchita Hernandez, Santiago Hernandez, Esperanza Hernandez, Joseph Trujillo II, Luke William Trujillo and Madelyn Trujillo.
Priscilla was preceded by her father, Santiago; mother, Gavina; bothers: Ramon Mirabal, Lorenzo Mirabal, Manuel Mirabal and Dolores Mirabal; and his sisters: Mary Miranda, Adelina Mirabal and Maria Mirabal.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Gutierrez, Jimmy Mirabal, David Miranda, William Trujillo, Joseph Trujillo, Steven Hernandez IV.
Priscilla’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Priscilla’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.