Rachel M. Sedillo, 88, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Sedillo family at www.andersonbethany.com
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the Funeral Services at 10:00 AM. Pastor Jim Reeves will be officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On November 6, 1933, Rachel was born to Benito and Guadalupe Martinez in Artesia, New Mexico. She was a Church on the Move member and married her beloved husband, Wilford Sedillo, on September 29, 1951. Rachel’s smile and presence will be dearly missed by her loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
SURVIVORS: Left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Rachel are her children: Wilfred and Connie Sedillo, Irene and Juan Murillo, Maxine Simons, and daughter-in-law Dolores Sedillo; grandchildren: Renee, Daniel and Cissy, Steven, Frank and Vanessa, Raymond, Ben and Mia, Richard and Sarah, Antonio, Christopher (KiKi), Samantha and Frank, Roger and Angie, Della and BobbyLee, Christina and Sonny, Alexis, Kaleb, Ruby, Gabby, and Juan Jr; great-grandchildren: Brianna, Devin, Alyssa, Kyara and Tana, Lil Steven and Jasmine, Unique, Meli, Janessa and Michael, Wilfred, Ethan, Daniel Ray, Dominic, Samantha and Daniel, Audrey, Andrew, Frankie, Wicho, Raymond and Jessica, Manuel, Autumn, Andrew, Arianna, Reyna, Diego, Jerome (JJ), Xavier, Jasmine, Julius, Aziah, Bobbylee, Lilah, and Alayah, and Aubrey; great-great-grandchildren: Analaya, Aubrielle, Ayden, Azalynn, Sarayha, Jeremiah, Gianna.
Rachel is preceded in death by her husband, Wilford; daughter, Della; sons: Frank, Richard, and Albert; grandson, Albert; and many other close family members.
PALLBEARERS: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Daniel Sedillo, Steven Sedillo, Frank Sedillo, Roger Andazola Jr., Richard Sedillo, and Antonio Vale.
The family of Rachel wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Kindred Hospice staff who helped care for Rachel, and special thanks to Maureen Denio, the Nurse who showed exceptional care and kindness to Rachel and all of the family. The Sedillo family would also like to thank everyone for flowers, food, cards, thoughts, and prayers.
Rachel’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.