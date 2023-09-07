Ralph Anthony Flores
It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Ralph Anthony Flores. Ralph died unexpectedly on September 1, 2023, at age 63. Please leave a kind thought or memory with Ralph’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Ralph was born on November 19, 1959, in Roswell, New Mexico to Julio Ramirez Flores and Velia Salas Flores and was a lifelong resident. Ralph graduated from Goddard High School in 1976 at the age of 16 and was a proud member of the Goddard JV and Varsity baseball teams. Ralph married Vivian Salas at St. John's Catholic Church on October 9,1976. He was owner and operator of Pecos Valley Door and Trim for the past 35 years. In more recent years he was transitioning from a full-time work schedule to spend more time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren who were a source of great pride and enjoyment to him. Along with his wife, Vivian, he spent many hours transporting to and attending sporting events all over the state, dance recitals and birthday parties as a show of love and support for his children and grandchildren. Ralph rarely let a day pass without speaking to his grandchildren. He often said they gave him magic or healed him when he wasn't feeling good. He loved greeting his granddaughters by saying "good morning beautiful" no matter if it was 8:00 AM or 8:00 PM because seeing or speaking to them was like seeing a new beautiful day. He had a unique relationship with every one of his grandchildren, making each feel like the favorite and had special nicknames for them all.
Ralph was a man of deep faith and a devout member of St. John's Catholic Church. He devoted much of his spare time in volunteer service, including construction projects at St. John’s Church, working alongside his brother in-law, Michael Puckett, at Habitat for Humanity, assisting in the St. John’s food booth at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair, as a longtime coach for Eastside Little League, and following in the footsteps of his own father, graciously doing volunteer work at the Poor Claire Monastery.
Ralph was an avid outdoorsman his whole life. He traversed the state of New Mexico from Ruidoso to Red River, from Cloudcroft to Chama, from the Pecos Wilderness to Quemado Lake on hunting, fishing, and camping excursions with friends and family and was considered an expert in all of these areas. Ralph passed on the tradition to his children and grandchildren, with the expectation that they would appreciate and respect the splendor of New Mexico's natural resources. Ralph always looked forward to his annual Labor Day camping trip with his wife, a tradition they started more than 20 years ago. They would return home with stories of who caught the most or largest fish, with photos to support bragging rights. Ralph enjoyed his daily walks with his dog, Negra Modelo, otherwise known as "Mo." During these walks he would pray the rosary, catch up with quick phone calls or listen to music. Ralph was a lover of music and dancing. He would often send videos and songs to family members, songs he loved or that triggered a special memory. With or without a dance floor, Ralph loved to dance. He often challenged his younger nephews to dance offs and took great pride in getting others on the dance floor.
Ralph was a friend to many in Roswell and throughout the state. His friendships were cemented with a sincere and enduring quality, and he was always the first to extend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike. He was loved and respected by a vast network of nephews and nieces, cousins, in-laws, co workers, employers and business associates. Ralph's greatest source of happiness were his grandchildren, Ty Jordan, Julia Flores, Isabella Hernandez, Audrianna Flores, Julio Flores, Sophia "Squishy" Amador, Jaden Amador, Mia Beltran and Briella Beltran, all of whom will miss him deeply. His devotion to family was above reproach and nothing was impossible when it came to his family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Julio and Velia Flores, his beloved brother Raymond Flores, and his infant brother Enrique Flores, his mother-in-law, Aurora Salas, and his brother-in-law, Israel Salas, and his baby niece, Genesis.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vivian Flores, his children, Aleace Flores- Amador (Jose), Miguel Flores (Heather)and Adrean Flores-Beltran (Carlos), his father-in-law, Ramon Salas (Rita) siblings, Ricardo Flores (Elida), Angie Nunez (John), Veronica Puckett (Mike) and Rebecca Flores. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carmen, Merlin, Bernice and Dolores (Israel) Salas, and brothers-in-law, Christopher, Floyd (Luis) and Carlos Salas. Ralph's loyalty to family and friends was beyond measure. He set an example of love and acceptance that will live in our hearts forever and will be rekindled every time we remember his radiant smile, his exuberant spirit or his kind words.
Those chosen as his casket bearers are Ray Baca, Jamie Brady, Carlos Salas, Sam Acosta, Albert Garcia, and Danny Herrera. Honorary Pall bearers are Sam Salas, Ernie Ortega, Andy Ortega, Felix Padilla, Mariano Flores, Richard Greg Flores, Paul Nunez and Darrell Stacy.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church from 8:00-9:30 AM, followed by a recitation of the holy rosary from 9:30-10:00 AM, funeral Mass from 10:00-11:00 AM and procession to South Park Cemetery.
A reception will be held following the burial at The America Legion Hall located at 1620 N. Montana.
Ralph's obituary was lovingly written by his family.