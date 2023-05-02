It is with heavy hearts that the family of Randall Paul Graves (affectionately known as “Bubba”) announces his peaceful passing, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 62. He was born on September 29, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee to Leon Phillips and Wilma Graves.
Randy graduated from Roswell High School in 1978, after which he pursued vocational training. Throughout his life, he served in various positions within the HVAC industry, but most recently, he held the position of service manager at Rhoads Co for the last four years. His skill set, impeccable work ethic, and attention to detail resulted in him being a well-respected leader in the field of HVAC for over 30 years.
Randy was a living embodiment of humility, compassion, and selflessness. No matter what he was going through, he radiated positivity, and his gentle nature and sense of humor always kept those near him smiling. Randy always went out of his way to help anyone in need, and he never met a stranger that did not quickly become a friend. Randy was a true example of a man driven by purpose, faith in God, and love for his family. In short, he was an inspiration to all who knew him, and he truly was loved and admired by many. The impact of Randy’s life will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him for years to come. He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Wilma; his adopted father, Art Graves; and his beloved son, Michael Paul. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Janet Graves and sons Riley, Marshall, and Mark of Roswell, NM; sons Chris, Tim, Cody, and Matthew of TX; sisters Shelia Cline of Monument, CO and Cynthia Masterson of Roswell, NM; aunt Angela Bolaños of San Antonio, TX; and finally, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At his request, no funeral service will be held, but please celebrate Randy’s life by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of him.