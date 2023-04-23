Raul J. Lucero

1951—2022
Raul James Lucero was born in Roswell, NM on April 29, 1951 to Samuel B. Lucero Jr and Celia Brady Lucero. He died peacefully in his home on November 22, 2022. He was the youngest of 7 children. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his siblings Samuel Lucero, Jerry Lucero, Virginia Richardson (Lucero), and Ailene Chaves (Lucero). He is survived by his two sisters Josephine Sedillo (Lucero) and Dinah Cavanaugh (Lucero).
After high school Raul served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970-1974 when he was honorably discharged. Upon discharge he attended New Mexico State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering. Later he earned a degree in radiologic technology where he served as a radiologic technologist for Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, NM until he retired in 2012.
Although he was a lifelong bachelor and never had children of his own, he was a fantastic uncle to his many nephews and nieces. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus as a Grand Knight and was a devout Catholic where he served as an usher for St. John's Catholic Church. Raul was a talented musician and had an extreme love for music. He was a kind man, and his family will miss him dearly.
A Rosary will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church at 930 AM with the funeral services immediately following at 10 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023. The burial of his ashes will take place at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery. We want to say thank you to all our friends and family for being patient during this time as we prepared to celebrate the life of our beloved uncle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.