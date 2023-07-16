Raymond E. Aragon
Raymond E. Aragon, 82, passed away on July 11, 2023 in his hometown of Roswell, surrounded by loved ones.
Rosary and Mass services will be held on Friday July 21, 2023 beginning at 9:30am at Anderson Bethany. Interment will follow directly afterwards at South Park Cemetery. Lunch with the family will be after burial at 1620 N. Montana.
On July 15, 1940, Raymond was born in Willard, NM to Granfe Jose and Amalia Sanchez Aragon. He attended St. John’s Catholic school until the 8th grade. Raymond was an incredibly hard-working man all his life. He worked a large variety of jobs such as at Purina feed store at a young age, worked the fields, as a carpenter, concrete laborer, and with various construction companies in the area until he went to work for TMC/Nova bus company in the last 15 years of his life before retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic church.
Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids. He was an avid pecan picker and he loved roasting green chili in his own roaster in the backyard. He enjoyed family camping trips, western shows, Spanish and Classic Country music.
He married Erminda Maes at the age of 17 but became a widow upon her passing at the age of 27. On March 10, 1979, he married Alice Villanueva and continued a beautiful life together for 44 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Granfe Jose and Amalia Aragon; First wife, Erminda; His sons, Raymond “Gogi”, Anthony, Larry, and Richard Aragon. Grandchildren: Joey Sedillo, Cisco Aragon, Nayeli Tavarez, and Cameron Luna. Siblings; Cora Leaton, Virgie Nejeres, Johnny Aragon, Joe “Junior” Aragon, Stella Guevara, Rita Torrez, Betty Dutchover, Frankie Aragon, Isabel Aguilar, Efrem Aragon, Robert (Esther) Aragon, and Susie (Ruben) Sanchez
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Alice Villanueva Aragon of Roswell; daughters Patricia Aragon (Jim) of Clovis, NM; Kathleen Aragon Parker of Roswell, and Emily Renteria (Elias) of El Paso, TX; Son, Bobby Ray Villanueva (Lety) of Roswell. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews and great friend and neighbor Lolo Almeda.
Pallbearers will be Ermy Beevers and Bianca Tavarez. Honorary Pallbearers are all of his grandchildren.
Special Thanks to Dr. Arnett, Dr. Feroze, Gentiva Hospice Staff, Humana Interim Care Staff.