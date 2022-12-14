With deepest sorrow, we announce that Raymond “Gordo” Lucero, age 34, our most beloved son, father, brother, family member and friend passed away unexpectedly in Albuquerque, NM Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Raymond was born to Marina Lucero and Randy Fuentes September 12, 1988 in Roswell, NM.
Those who knew Raymond, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Raymond will be missed everyday by his Mother, Marina Casarez and step father Lee, brother Randy and wife Jennifer and their children Andres and Sophia, his twin Sister Julia and wife Savannah, and their children Isaih and Jacob, sister Ashley Rodriguez and her husband Jeffrey, his son Brendan, uncles Raymond Lucero and wife Rita and Jerry Lucero, loving Aunts Dora Aragon, Ramona Lucero and Cristine Martinez and her husband Ernesto,Cindy Salas and husband Ralph, Sandra Denniston, and Monica Fuentes, cousins Michelle and Tommy Sosa, Champagne Aragon, Connie Boyd, Nastassia Amador and husband Mikey, Felicita Linares and wife Stefane, Leticia Isordia and husband Alan, Angel Leaton and husband John, Serena Hahn and husband Benjamin, and Juan Lucero. Special stepmom Claudia Herrera. Special uncle Raymond Sosa. Special friends Chad Bealer, Alize Norris, Richard Anderson and Adam Burke. Raymond leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews cousins and many other great friends.
Anyone who knew Raymond knew the love he had for music, movies, the New England Patriots, hot Cheetos and Dr. Pepper. Nothing was more important to him than his love for basketball. His passion on the court, he was unstoppable. His dream was to coach young kids in this sport he loved so much. You could hear him coming down the street bouncing his ball. He always had his basketball in his hands. He loved being a father to his son Brenden who was the love of his life. His older bother Randy was his best friend. They shared a bond that only brothers could have. He and his sister Julia shared a special bond not only as brother and sister, but as twins. But it's the love he had for his mother that stood alone. He loved her with all his heart. He was her biggest blessing. We couldn't have asked for a more loving son, brother, uncle, nephew or cousin. Our lives have been forever changed and we will miss you beyond words. We will keep your memory alive in our hearts until our paths cross once again. May you “Rest in Peace”. We love you yesterday, today and always.
We know Raymond is now at peace and he is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Raymond was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Connie Lucero, aunt Salli Sosa and Michelle Gifford, uncle Raymond 'Boom Boom' Martinez, cousins Mai-Rai Lucero, Antionette Martinez and David Wayne Allen III.
Services for Raymond are pending at this time.
The family would like to thank everyone who has helped and prayed for them during their tragic loss.
Don't think of him as gone away, his journey's just begun
life holds so many facies, this earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting, from the sorrows and the tears
in a place of warmth and comfort
where there are no days and years.
Think how he must be wishing
that we could know today
how nothing but our sadness
can really pass away,
And think of him as living
in the hearts of those he touched...
for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.
Raymond's obituary was written by his loving family. We will miss you beyond words could ever explain.