2/6/1935 — 10/2/2022
Raymond Lee Gilder, 87, of De Leon, passed from this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born February 6, 1935, in Luling, Texas to Andrew N. Gilder and Bonnie Mae Diggs Gilder. After school, Lee went to work for CM Caraway showing cattle. He married his loving wife, Martha Gregory, January 28, 1957, in Weatherford, Texas. Just after their marriage, Lee went into the United States Army from 1957 until 1959.
Once back home, Lee worked for Atlas Enterprises in Azle, Texas delivering fireworks until 1962. Lee then went to work for Plains Wholesale Fireworks Company and purchased the business in 1965. He later expanded his firework business when he acquired Longhorn Firework Manufacturing Company in 1977. In 1982, he developed the Texas Giant Firework Brand in Lubbock and later developed the Big Thunder Firework Brand in the late 80's and ultimately sold his businesses in 2002 and embarked on the retired life.
Lee was a pioneer in the firework industry. He and a handful of other men widened the scope of the retail firework industry in Texas and across the country. Lee served twice as the American Pyrotechnic Association President as well as the Texas Pyrotechnic Association President. He also served on the Board of Directors for these two organizations for many years.
Once officially retired, he was happy to spend his time operating his cattle ranch at his homeplace in the Oliver Springs community. He also bred and raised racing horses and loved the horse racing industry. He and Martha and their family spent a lot of time in Ruidoso and Hobbs, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, attending and participating in the horse races. Lee also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He would elk hunt in Colorado and go to his deer camp in Llano, Texas any time he was able. When he was younger, he also enjoyed to golf.
Lee and Martha loved to travel all over with their long-time friends Gerald and Erma Dunnegan and Bud and Catherine Shivery. As much as Lee loved to travel, he also treasured being home on the land he and Martha purchased in 1966. In his most recent years, he enjoyed his time spent with his special companion, Sally, his yorkie. They are long time members of St. Joe Baptist Church. He loved his family and many dear friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lee is survived by his son, Greg Gilder and Christi; grandchildren, Joshua Raymond Gilder, Lauren Escobedo, Colton Millsap, Stephanie Millsap Smith; eleven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Curtis Millsap; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife in 2014, Martha Gilder; daughter in 2020, Lou Ann Gilder Millsap; parents, Andrew and Bonnie Mae Gilder; brothers, Richard Gilder, Herman Gilder, Billy Ray Gilder and Eugene Gilder; and sisters, Shirley Parker, Emadoyle Boyd and Christine Lawson.
The Gilder family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at St. Joe Baptist Church (621 Hwy 2921 De Leon, Texas 76444). Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Matt Morton and Kenneth Lunsford officiating. Interment will follow in Oliver Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Nathan Casarez, Jayden Gilder, Isaac Escobedo, Clay Lawrence, Zach Cogburn, Derek Gilder.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joe Baptist Church at PO Box 201, De Leon, Texas 76444, in memory of Lee and Martha. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.