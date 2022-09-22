Raymond Sandoval Leyba, 63, passed away at home surrounded with family at his side on September 19, 2022, in Roswell, NM. He was born May 13, 1959, to Thomas and Consuelo Leyba in Hobbs, NM.
Raymond was survived by the love of his life of 24 years, Virginia (Ginger) Jaramillo; his children, Veronica and Manny Garcia, Joseph Leyba, Valerie and Omar Zaragoza, Roxanne Leyba and Joseph Castillo, Jesse Leyba and Iris Ibarra, Anthony and Janeh Martinez, Joey and Danielle Martinez, Brandy and Larissa Martinez. Raymond had the honor of raising one grandson, Gabriel Leyba. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jackson Garcia, Victoria Garcia, Vesper Garcia, Vanellope Garcia, Baby Joseph, Bella, Cici Leyba, Valecia, Lilly Leyba, Julius, and Sophia Castillo, Baby Jessie, Mireya, Ariella Leyba, Baby Anthony, Achillies, Akaiden, Aleia, Jaelyn Martinez, Esme Ray Martinez; Sister, Maria and Richard Salerno from Andrews, TX; Brothers: Paul and Yolanda Leyba, Lupe and Lucy Leyba, Benny and Grace Leyba, Jessie and Linda Leyba, Tony and Ruth Leyba, Lorenzo Leyba. Including a best friend Nano Duarte. All of Roswell, NM.
Raymond is proceeded in death by both parents Thomas and Consuelo Leyba, his sister Christina Rocha Lopez, sister-in-law Stella Luevano, and grandson Julian Luis Castillo.
A Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, followed a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM at Ballard Funeral Home. A Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home.
In life you will be missed
But its never goodbye only laters