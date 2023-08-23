Rebecca Jean "Becky" Winkler age 68 of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Becky was born Monday, March 28, 1955 in Roswell, New Mexico, to the late Clarence Stuart and Betty Jean (Pierce) Moats, and was the youngest of three children.
Becky grew up in New Mexico and was a graduate of New Mexico State University.
Becky married Andy Winkler on August 20, 1982. Andy and three daughters, along with Becky and her son, soon made a large family, adding another son soon after. Becky worked at a few jobs before finding her career as a financial accountant. She and her family moved to Oklahoma where she worked for Devon Energy for 25 years before retiring.
Becky loved animals, and her home was always filled with pets from dogs to parrots. Her love for taking care of things was shown through her children, animals and even plants. Her love for the Lord was no different. She always enjoyed prayer as well as her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years; Andy Winkler, daughters; Christy Cain, Tammy McLendon, Jennifer Robertson and Jeremy; sons, Glen Long and Kasey, and Christopher Winkler; brothers, Dan Moats and Sally, and Tom Moats and Cindy; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Sharon Baptist with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.
