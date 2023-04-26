Reina Tianna Vite
Reina Tianna Vite, 46, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Funeral Service at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 5:00 PM. A Graveside Service will take place the following day at South Park Cemetery on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
Reina enjoyed singing, dancing, laughing, and spending time with her kids, family, and friends, her kids were the world to her. Reina was very dedicated to her workplace and was a woman who would allow everyone an opportunity to succeed.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Reina are her children: Elijah Ray Grado and her niece was raising, Marianna Juana Nava. Grandparents: Bessie Perez, Siblings: Lidio Aragón, Carlos Nava, Josue Nava. Whom all loved her very much. Aunts/uncles: Richard Aragon (Jane), Rebecca Barela, Yolanda Pinon, Lupe Salinas (Jessie). She had numerous nieces and nephews and Numerous Cousins, close Friends, and Relatives: Ester Garcia, Ray Franco (Wendy), Delia Casillas, and all Allsup’s Workers.
Reina was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Aragon, and Grandfather, Joe Perez, Leroy Aragon, Rudy Aragon, and Elaine McCraw. A special thanks to her aunts, Rebecca and Yolanda, and her friends, Vikki Grado, Senaca Grado, the Heart Hospital, and Loveless Hospital (Albuquerque, NM), for the long days and nights being with Reina during her hospital stay.
Reina’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.