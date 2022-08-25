Services are scheduled for 9 am Saturday, August 27, at Terpening & Son Chapel for Rena Faye Munson of Artesia, New Mexico.
Rena Faye James Munson, 90, died on August 22, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Rena Faye was born on June 10, 1932, in Quitaque, Texas, to Benny T. James and Rena Barrett James. Rena Faye married Alton M. "Grubs" Munson on June 15, 1950, in Alamogordo, NM.
Rena Faye was the oldest of seven children, and when she was 12 years old her mother died. Their Dad was working on a ranch for John and Owen Prather at the time. She and her younger brother took on the task of helping their Dad hold things together. With God's help all seven survived swimming in dirt tanks, killing rattlesnakes and burning the outhouse down. All seven grew up independent and strong, and Rena Faye always felt a sense of pride for being a part of that.
Grubs and Rena Faye were blessed with two children, Alton and Saren. They raised their family in Sacramento, NM, until 1967 when they moved to Espanola, NM. While living in Espanola, Rena Faye went to college and received her beautician's license. She worked at a beauty shop in Espanola until 1979, when the family moved to Artesia. Rena Faye owned her own beauty shop in Artesia until her retirement in the mid 1990's. She was an active member of the Hermosa Church of Christ in Artesia, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alton "Grubs" Munson, daughter Saren Quiroz, and a sister Darlene Snow and her husband, Calvin "Pop" Snow. Survivors include her son, Alton Munson and wife Wanda; sisters Carolyn Lewis and husband Gaston, LaNelle Chapler Bennett, Joy Lewis and husband Tom, and Ila June James; a brother, Benny James and wife Joyce; grandchildren Kelly Munson and wife Kris, Justin Munson and wife Amy, Cody Munson and wife Angel, Kelby Quiroz, and Sarena Quiroz; great-grandchildren Kate, Halle, Caroline, Carter, Grady, Calvin, and Gaston Munson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark White will officiate the services in Artesia. Burial will follow at Avis Cemetery, Avis New Mexico, with Darrell Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons...Kelly Munson, Justin Munson, Cody Munson and Kelby Quiroz, and great-grandsons...Carter Munson, Grady Munson, Calvin Munson and Gaston Munson.
Alton and family would like to thank Sheila and her staff at Hearlfelt Manor for the love and compassion they showed Rena Faye while she was there. Also, a sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice, and the nurses that cared for her.