Rene Lujan Barrera, 52, passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Rene's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday July 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
On January 2nd, 1970, Rene Lujan Barrera was born to Antonio Barrera and Aurora Lujan in Pecos, Texas. He married Carmen Jurado on November 1st, 1994, in Roswell, New Mexico. Rene enjoyed listening to music and spending quality time taking his sons to the basketball courts. He spent many evenings taking walks with his sons. The Pittsburgh Steelers were his team, Rene loved watching them during football season. He spent the last few years of his life loving his two granddaughters with all his heart. Rene will be missed by his family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Rene are his wife, Carmen Barrera, of Dexter NM; children: Ismael Barrera Morua and wife Anika Morua of Lubbock TX, Anthony Barrera and Raul Barrera of Dexter NM; grandchildren: Maia Ivy Morua and Isla May Morua of Lubbock TX; father, Antonio Barrera of Midland TX; mother, Aurora Lujan of Pecos TX; mother-in-law, Josefina Jurado of Dexter NM; siblings: Sandra Sauceda and husband Rene of Midland TX and Ricky Barrera of Pecos TX; many aunts ; uncles; a brother; sisters-in-law, as well as various nieces and nephews from both sides of Rene's family all over New Mexico and Texas.
Rene is preceded in death by his grandparents: Antonio Barrera, Luz Barrera, Delfino Lujan, and Patricia Lujan; brother, Raul Barrera; sister, Norma Avila; father-in-law, Timoteo Jurado; brothers-in-law: Jose and Oscar Jurado; nice, Joanna Jurado, and his nephew, Joemanuel Barrera.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Christopher Jurado, Eddie Jurado, Sergio Jurado, Sabrina Garcia, Selena Garcia, Nicholas Montez, Efrain Saucedo, and Rene Sauceda.
The family of Rene wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center ICU department for their excellent care during Rene's last days.
Rene's tribute was written in his honor by his family.