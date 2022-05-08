Reynee Deese, 58, beloved Sister and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place Sunday, May 1, 2022. She entered this world on April 30, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois.
Reynee is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Deese and Ione Steinbach Deese. She is survived by her daughters Monica Valadez of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Briana Patterson of Artesia, New Mexico; 3 grandchildren: Kalista, Kennady, Konnor Patterson; sister Marla LaRue of San Diego, California; niece Danielle LaRue and dear extended family Helen Gallegos of Roswell, New Mexico; Steven Valadez of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Reynee was a long-time resident of Roswell, New Mexico, and was a person of faith, lively spirit who loved her daughters dearly as well as her sister and family. Reynee always enjoyed her early morning walks as well as spending time with her cats.
“Don’t grieve for me, for now I am free; A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss; ah yes, these things, I too, will miss. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief; don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and share with me; God wanted me now, He set me free”.
