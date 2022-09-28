Los hijos de Dios con síndrome de Down son ángeles que no viven en su mundo, viven en el nuestro. Son un regalo que Dios nos a concedido para mostrarnos la belleza y las maravillas cuales nos rodean. Ricardo fue y siempre seguirá siendo ese regalo para todos los que tuvimos la fortuna de conocerlo. Ha dejado una huella llena de amor en todo corazón que conoció. Durante su breve tiempo nos enseño que la vida es bella y se debe luchar por ella con todo el esfuerzo, y a pesar de todos los obstáculos seguir adelante, con la misma fuerza cual el mostro durante su vida. La vida es bella y Ricky lo sabia. Ricky fue y va a ser siempre un ejemplo de persistencia, fortaleza e inocencia.
Dios se llevo a Ricardo “Ricky” Chacon Mediano, a la edad de 47 años, a un mundo digno de el, pero en este mundo siempre será recordado por aquellos cuales a dejado atrás. Seguirá en los pensamientos y corazones de sus padres Leandra Chacón y Salomón Chacón; sus hermanos, Manuela Rivera y su esposo Juan José Rivera; Leonel Chacón y Arturo Chacón; Sus sobrinos, Joanna Aguilar, Saúl Aguilar, Anahí Aguilar, Kayli Aguilar, Juan José Rivera, Miguel Rivera, Alexandra Chacón, Isabelle Chacón, Athena Lawrence, Sebastián Chacón; su familia extendida tíos, tías, primos, primas y muchísimos amigos cuales lo adoraban.
El velorio para Ricardo se llevará a cabo el viernes 30 de septiembre, 2022 en Lagrone Funeral Chapel de 2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m. Se recitará un rosario después de verlo a las 6:00 p.m.
La misa fúnebre se llevará a cabo en la iglesia de San Pedro (St. Peter) a las 10:00 a. m. el sábado 1 de octubre, 2022. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de South Park.
Ricardo Chacon Mediano
God's children with Down syndrome are angles that do not live in their world, they live in ours. They are a gift that God has granted us to show us the beauty and wonders that surround us. Ricardo was and always will be that gift for all who had the fortune to meet him. He has left a mark full of love in every heart he encountered. During his brief time, he taught us that life is beautiful and you should fight for it with all of your might and despite all obstacles, keep going with the same strength that he showed during his life. Life is beautiful and Ricky knew it. Ricky was and always will be an example of perseverance, fortitude and innocence.
God has taken Ricardo “Ricky” Chacon Mediano, at the age of 47, to a world worthy of him, but in this world, he will always be remembered by those he has left behind. He will continue in the thoughts and hearts of his parents, Leandra Chacon and Salomon Chacon; his brothers and sister, Manuela Rivera and her husband, Juan José Rivera; Leonel Chacon and Arturo Chacon; his nephews and nieces, Joanna Aguilar, Saul Aguilar, Anahi Aguilar, Kayli Aguilar, Juan José Rivera, Miguel Rivera, Alexandra Chacon, Isabelle Chacon, Athena Lawrence, Sebastián Chacon; his extended family consisting of uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends who adored him.
Visitation for Ricardo will be held on Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at Lagrone Funeral Chapel from 2:00-6:00 P.M. A Rosary will be recited after viewing at 6:00 P.M.
A Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Church at 10:00 A.M on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Obituary lovingly written by family.
