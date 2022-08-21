Richard Anthony Torrez, loving son, father, Papa, uncle, friend, and educator passed away on July 7, 2022, at the age of 71. Richard was born on May 13, 1951, in Roswell, NM to Ernest and Mary (Sanchez) Torrez. He graduated from Goddard High School in 1969 and received his undergraduate (1973) and Masters of Education (1976) degrees from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM.
Richard began his career teaching special education in New Mexico before moving to Arizona in 1977, where he taught and worked as a guidance counselor/administrator at Tempe High School for 28 years. He had a passion for teaching, counseling, and mentoring. Richard encouraged, inspired and guided countless students, friends, and acquaintances throughout his life. An avid music lover and huge fan of the Beatles, Richard also played in bands, was a DJ, and spent a lifetime playing guitar. He was dedicated to family and loved his biannual trips back to Roswell, NM to spend time with his parents, family, and friends. He also enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and socializing with friends and strangers. Most of all, Richard was a dedicated, compassionate, and exemplary father to his greatest love in life, his son David. Whether it was coaching sports teams, being a supporter, or lending guidance, Richard was always a positive beacon for his son.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son David and daughter in-law Kerri, his two grandsons, Braden and William, his brother Arthur, his sister Ernestina, his nephews, Michael and Martin, and his nieces, Becky and Sarah. (Viewing is scheduled from 10:30, and a funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Home located at 2621 S. Rural Road, Tempe, AZ.)