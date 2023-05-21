Richard Grant Patton Jr went home on April 27, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on December 29, 1961 to Richard Grant Sr and Jacqulin Rue (Austin) Patton.
Richard was raised in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas where he learned to work hard from his parents. A Cowboy at heart, Journeyman Drywaller by trade and all aspects of construction. Rick could make an old house a beautiful home. In his teen years, he decided to live with his maternal grandmother, Clara Helen Austin, in Carlsbad, NM.
After graduating high school from Bethel Baptist Christian School in Carlsbad, NM, Rick went on to drive a truck and work as a yard man for AC Houston Lumber Company and later went to work at Mosaic Potash Inc., as an above ground mechanic, truckdriver and welder. After that Richard did various jobs in Carlsbad and Roswell, NM. Richard’s last job was for Home Depot, where he worked as a truck driver and yard man.
Richard married Debra Ann Domingez on October 20, 1984 and in the following years they had three children, David Grant, Michael Aaron, and Natilie Nicole.
Richard loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He taught himself to play the guitar and loved spending time with his dogs, Apollo and Nanook. Rick never missed a chance to go fishing with his family. Richard was liked by all who met him and loved by all that knew him.
Richard was also known as Rick, Plow, Tank, Uncle and most of all Dad.
He is survived by his sons David Grant (Roswell, NM) and Michael Aaron (Roswell, NM), his daughter Natilie Nicole (Carlsbad, NM), his siblings Maudie Patton (Roswell, NM), Rodney Patton, Sr (Peoria, AZ), Marla Watson (Flagstaff, AZ) and Robert Patton (Albuquerque, NM), Uncles Steve Austin (Roswell, NM), Mike Austin (Flagstaff, AZ), Aunts Nancy Williams (Austin, TX) and Naomi Watkins (Cottonwood, AZ)
and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A public viewing for Richard will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Apostolic Bible Church 1500 S. Main St. Roswell, NM 88203, with funeral services to start promptly at 2:00 pm. Pastor Foster will be officiating. Graveside services will be held in Flagstaff, Arizona at Citizens Cemetery at a later date.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Ballard Funeral Home (575) 622-1121 or via cash app $TysandNanas.
But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away. Isaiah 64:6
