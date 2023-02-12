Richard J. Sanchez, 73, of Roswell, NM, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
Richard was born on December 20, 1949 to Manuel Sanchez and Reducinda Sosa in Roswell, NM. He married the love of his life, Ernestina Sanchez, his “Tina Ballerina,” on June 20, 2015. Richard retired from Denny’s Diner after 5 years. He loved spending time with his “BFF” granddaughter, Aiko Jade Saucedo and grandson, Christopher Michael Delrusso, from El Paso, TX. He enjoyed traveling to El Paso to visit his children, Adrienne Michelle Acosta and Chilo Acosta. With his wife, Tina, he enjoyed listening and dancing to oldies and all kinds of music. He loved his pet dog, Love.
“Richard, My Luv, you will be greatly missed by your Tina Ballerina!”
Obituary lovingly written by family.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com