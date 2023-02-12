Richard Joseph Sanchez Sr. was born December 20, 1949 passed February 4, 2023 Proceeded in death by his parents Manuel Sanchez Sr. and Reducinda Cordona Sanchez. Three brothers Roy Sanchez, Jimmy Sosa (of Misquite NM) three sisters Helen Sosa and Virginia Molina (of Roswell NM) Elisa Espinoza (from Lubbock TX) Step father Manuel Sosa, Dad Manuel Sanchez (of Roswell NM) and wife Enriqueta Orosco Sanchez (of Dexter NM).
Richard Leaves behind three brothers and their wife's Albert & Marychris Sanchez, David & Margie Sanchez and Carlos Sosa all of Roswell NM and his second wife Ernestina Acosta and her two children of El Paso Tx and his chidren Regina & Michael Villa & Richard J. Sanchez, Sonia J. Sanchez & Stacy A. Sanchez all of Roswell, NM & twelve grandchildren from NM & TX. Seven Great Grand babies and numerous nieces & nephews of Roswell, NM.
Family thanks all who helped them through this difficult time.
May Richard receive his reward from God no matter his faults.