Richard McKinley Jolly Jr.

Richard (Rich) Jolly, passed away on November 17, 2022, at the age of 80. His recent medical issues showed his strength, courage and Faith as he faced these new life challenges.
Rich served in the Air Force and retired from Transwestern Pipeline after 35 years. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf, going on adventures with his son, spending time with family and friends and living life to the fullest.
Papa, as he was called by family and friends, will be greatly missed by his daughter Jena (Steve), son Dustin, granddaughters, Makayla, Nicole and Kaitlyn, great grandchildren, Daniel and Olivia, his brother Tom, brothers-in-law Stan (Cyndi), Rick (Phoebe) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his wife Jane, parents Richard and Kathryn and his sister Marybelle.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 12:00 - 2:00 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, Ruidoso, NM. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Angus Church of the Nazarene, Angus, NM at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bonita Park Camp.
Services have entrusted to LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso. Online condolences may be left at www.lagroneruidoso.com.