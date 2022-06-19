Richard O. Talbert, 90, passed away on Monday June 13th in Dewey, Oklahoma. He was born September 6th, 1931, to James and Mary Talbert in Littlefield, Texas. Richard lived most of his life in California and New Mexico, it was in Roswell, New Mexico where he met and married his wife of 69 years, Louise. They were married on September 13, 1952.
Richard served our country Honorably during the Korean war; he was also member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for many years. He liked hunting, fishing, and working in his yard.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary, 2 Brothers, Frank and Dewey, a Sister, Kitty Johnson a Daughter, Paula Talbert and two Grandsons Brandon Poynter and Josh Clark. He is survived by his wife Louise Talbert of Dewey Oklahoma, two sons, Larry Talbert, Stacey Talbert and his wife Iris of Selinsgrove Pa; one daughter Dana Sisneros and her husband, Adrian Sisneros of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Nine Grandchildren, Twelve Great- Grandchildren and six Great-Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.