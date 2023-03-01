Richard Yruegas, 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Richard’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore Avenue, Roswell, New Mexico, on Friday, March 3, 2023, 10:00 am with Pastor Brian Flamme officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On September 16, 1958, Richard Yruegas was born to Basilio and Victoria Yruegas in Clovis, NM. He was baptized at St. Ann Church in Morton, TX on February 15, 1959. He attended Farwell High School where he graduated in 1978. He married the love of his life, Sharla George, on January 30, 1982, in Roswell, NM. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Richard worked for the City of Roswell in the Special Electronics Department for the past 22 years. Prior to that he was a meat cutter for Furr’s Supermarket for 19 years. Richard was a hardworking and dependable husband, father, grandfather, employee and friend. Known as Popo to his family, he always strived to take care of everyone he loved. He enjoyed playing golf, shooting darts, working in the yard, and spending time with family, which includes his two beautiful German Shepherds, Katie and Sophie.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Richard are his wife, Sharla Yruegas; daughters, Amanda Yruegas Thomas and her husband, Seth, and Jennifer Yruegas Webb and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Brittania Henry, Irick Henry, Kiara Hickman, Gavin Webb, and Carter Webb; father, Basilio Yruegas; brother, Benny Yruegas and his wife Kelley; sisters, Joanna Yruegas and Karen Yruegas Reynolds; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Yruegas and sister, Elva Yruegas.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Irick Henry, Seth Thomas, Jason Webb, Art Goudy, Dennis Reynolds, and Richard Lara.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Gavin Webb, Patrick George, William Hansen, Bud Kunkel, and Louis Najar.
The family of Richard Yruegas wishes to extend sincere thanks to Gentiva Hospice for their compassion and care.
Richard’s family suggests donations be made to the Altar Guild of Immanuel Lutheran Church in honor of his memory.
Richard’s tribute was written in his honor by his daughter, Amanda.