Robbie Jo Powell, 78, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at BeeHive Home in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Robbie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
On May 1, 1944, Robbie was born to J.B. and Gladys Gant in Luling, Texas. At nineteen years old, she began her career as a corporate secretary for Hanson McBride Group in Luling, Texas. In 1974, Robbie moved to Roswell, New Mexico, to continue her forty-four-year career with Hanson Operating Company. She was dedicated, always up for the task professionally and personally, and never complained in the office or picking up her kids from school. In 1974, Robbie joined the Roswell Desk and Derreck and served as president from 1976 to 2013. She was the longest-standing member serving forty-four years. During her time there, Robbie was an active and knowledgeable member, attending national and regional meetings and winning awards for maintaining energy excellence. Robbie was also involved in Cow Bells and the Angus Association. She will be greatly missed.
In 1977, Robbie married Tom Powell, and they began their life together in Hagerman, New Mexico. They farmed and raised registered Angus cattle for many years together. Robbie kept meticulous records on everything in the office.
Robbie was a member of First Baptist Church in Hagerman, New Mexico. Later in the years, Robbie looked forward to game nights at the church.
Those left to cherish memories of Robbie are Tom’s children: Walter of Hagerman, New Mexico; Dave (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona; Steve (Dana) of Hagerman, New Mexico; Debbie (Homer) Trujillo of Roswell, New Mexico; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; niece, Lori Jo (Wayne) Hanson of Lockhart, Texas; special friends: Ray (Lola) Willis; as well as her beloved dog, Max.
Robbie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, J.B. and Gladys Gant; and her sister. Barbara Jean Urban.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Walter Powell, Dave Powell, Steve Powell, Tommy Powell, Tyler Powell, and Owen Trujillo.
The Powell family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Beehive Home staff for their kind and gentle care of Robbie.