Robert Alan Boggs, 31, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Robert’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Robert was born on September 6, 1991, to Teri Tricarico and Billy Boggs Jr in Roswell, New Mexico. He enjoyed watching airplanes, car shows, going on drives, the rodeo, and football. Robert loved spending time with his family and attended the West Alameda Church or Crist. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Robert’s memory are his parents: Teri Tricarico and Billy Boggs Jr; maternal grandfather, Ray Fuller; paternal grandmother, Sandra Sandoval; siblings: Billy III (Scooter), Carl Boggs, and Zoe Boggs; step-siblings: CJ and Nina Tricarico, Shanay Granger, Mariah Bodkins, and Brittany Tricarico; fiancé, Paula Paschall; aunts and uncles: Greg and Sheri Gunter, Glen and Julia Boggs, Philip and Andy Boggs; cousins: Alishya Webb, Brooke and Cainen Boggs, and Crystal Boggs; close friend, Joey Hernandez; and beloved dogs: Rebel and Oreo.
Robert is preceded by stepdad, Chris Tricarico; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Fuller; paternal grandfather, Bill Boggs Sr; and cousin, Austin Ray Webb.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the West Alameda Church of Christ.
Robert’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.