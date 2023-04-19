Robert (Bob) Clark Davis, age 85, of Roswell, NM, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Bob was born March 8, 1938, to Claude Davis and Alta Mae Steward in Big Spring, TX.
Bob was a member of Grace Community Church and served 6 years in the National Guard. His passion was driving his truck, starting at the age of 16 until he was 80. He loved watching his grandchildren and a few of his great grandchildren in Rodeos.
Bob is preceded in death by both his parents, Claude and Alta Mae Davis; sister Jody Davis Kunkel; brother Billy Martin Davis and a great grandson, Rode Owen Tinker.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are, his wife, Jodell Davis of the family home; daughter, Kelly Wood (Wayne) of Hawley, TX; stepdaughter, Robbie Higgins (Jim) of Roswell, NM; stepdaughter, Lisa Garthwaite of Artesia, NM; brother, Jerry Davis of Ben Wheeler, TX; sister-in-law, Charlene Davis of Farmington, NM. Bob was blessed with 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, also numerous nieces and nephews.
