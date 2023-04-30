With great sorrow, the Slavens, Lomax, Jamieson, Parry, Dulaney, and Keys families announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Leon Slavens, 88, of Roswell, New Mexico on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Bob would say, "Leave things better than when you found them." His friends and family would agree this is how he lived his life. He was a friend to many and considered family by most.
Bob was born in Wellston, Ohio on Saturday, March 31, 1934, to Vinton Leon Slavens and Cynthia Katherine Buckley Slavens. He lived and worked in Ohio until he moved to Roswell in 1975.
Bob worked as an electrician for over 30 years. If you live in Roswell, he and his grandson, John Keys, might have wired your home. He loved visiting with friends and family and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he just met. He enjoyed fishing, driving, and church potlucks.
Bob leaves behind his daughter, Ruth Ann Slavens Dulaney (husband Earl); son, Forrest Vinton (Butch) Slavens (wife Brenda); step-daughter, Vicki Lomax Keys Jamieson; step-son, Francis (Butch) Lomax (wife Ann); sisters, Maxine Slavens Jacobs and Wanda Slavens Childers (husband Herb); best friend and special sweetheart, Chari Wood; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as dear friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lavonne Stuck Lomax Slavens; step-daughter, Karen Lomax Parry; brothers, Eddie Newman, Billy Newman, Dickie Slavens, Earl Slavens, and John Slavens; sisters, Betty Slavens, Helen Slavens Diddle, Melvina Slavens Burke, and Katherine (Katie) Slavens Holcomb; and son-in-law, William Jamieson.
The family is extremely grateful that he was a part of our lives as he made such a positive impact in the lives of so many of us whether casual friends, family, church family, co-workers, or even a casual acquaintance.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea Ave., Roswell, NM 88203, officiated by Brother Richard Smith, Brother Cal West, and Brother Lawrence Lowery. Directly following the service, a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held in the church hall. The interment will be held at South Park Cemetery at a later date.
Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University 1111 University Blvd. NE 505-843-6333 www.FrenchFunerals.com