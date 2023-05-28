Robert “Bob” Magnon Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home in Roswell, New Mexico after battling cancer for over three years.
Bob was born in Little Falls, MN on September 27, 1937, to Alvin A. Magnon and Viola Bellefeuille. After graduation, Bob joined the US Air Force. He was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM from 1955 to 1959 and served in the Korean War.
Bob married Rita E. Herrera on Nov. 19,1957. They divorced years later.
Bob established and managed multiple small businesses during his lifetime including Acme Vending in Albuquerque, Magnon Vending, and Nice Ice & Water 2 in Roswell. Not being inclined to retire, Bob worked part-time at the New Mexico Military Golf Course for over 12 years until his passing.
Bob was a member of the Elks Club and Grace Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, and working in his yard. His perfectly sculptured lawn was the envy of his neighbors, which often resulted in him taking over the care of their lawns. His passion and insatiable desire to stay busy will be remembered by all that knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years Sandy Magnon; daughters, Natalie Mansfield, RoseAnn Walsh and her husband Charlie, Denise Earhart and her husband Kim, stepson Lyle Rogers and his wife Jamie, and cousin Carol Jean Graves. He has seven grandchildren, Charles B. and Nicole Walsh of Albuquerque, NM and Melody, Heather, Robert, Felicia and Kimberly Earhart of Plains, Mt., and eight great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Debby Rogers.
A Memorial Celebration for Bob will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Grace Community Church. A private interment will be held at the columbarium adjacent to the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob’s name to the New Mexico Cancer Society4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 or Grace Community Church 935 W Mescalero Rd, Roswell, NM 88201.
