Robert (Bob) W. Hazel, 81, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022.
He was born on March 3, 1941 in Bloomington, Indiana to Mr. Samuel Joshua Hazel and Mrs. Lucille (Daniels) Hazel. Robert attended Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis, Indiana and he graduated in 1959.
Robert married Joann Talbot on August 12, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-64. Member of American Legion Posts 28 & 61. Honor Guard for 23 years.
Robert worked at Chrysler for 34 years before retiring. He will best be remembered by his love for bowling, golfing, and especially fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Joann Hazel; sons, Dan, Richard, Michael, and Douglas Hazel; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. He is also remembered by three siblings, Linda, Bill, and Barbara.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church: 2801 W. 4th St., Roswell, NM 88201.