Robert (Bob) Williams
My dad, my hero, my friend went to be with Jesus and his heavenly family on August 26, 2023.
My dad was a wonderful, kind, generous (to a fault), amazing man. He was always smiling and always had a positive attitude.
He treated everyone with respect. He genuinely cared for every person he came in contact with. When you were talking to my dad, he made you feel like you were the only person in the room and everything you said was important and mattered. He would literally give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar if you needed it or asked for it. And no matter how he felt (or how much pain he was in) if you asked him how he was he would always say “fantastic”.
He was married to his high school sweetheart Jan Williams for 61 years. He was a perfect dad to Sherri Clark and Larry Williams and he absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He served his county in the Navy and served his community in his much-loved Mounted Patrol.
He is now free from his body, free from all of the pain that kept him prisoner for so many years.
He was truly loved by many and will be greatly missed. We will see him again.
Honoring his wishes there will be no services.