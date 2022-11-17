Robert Burke Sanders III, 57, of Denton passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Robert (Bob) and LaVonne (Broadwell) Sanders Jr. on May 8, 1965.
After high school, Burke graduated from Scottsdale Culinary Institute and then went on to get his Radiological Sciences Degree after his son was born.
Burke met the love of his life and best friend, Alana, while he was the Executive Chef at the Radisson Hotel in Denton, and she was the Director of Sales. Shortly thereafter, they were married on February 28th, 2004.
Burke had many passions such as his love of cooking, being an avid Raiders and Cowboys fan, passion for music, playing the guitar and watching the horses run. He beamed with pride every time he watched his son play football. He was known for his huge heart and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Alana Sanders of Denton, son, Robert Cole Sanders of Denton, sisters, Felicia Sanders and Mary Ann Ballotta, of Highland Village, Texas, uncle, Pat and his wife, Margaret Sanders of Roswell, New Mexico, aunt, BeBe Love of Spokane, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ava Beth Sanders and his parents, Bob and LaVonne Sanders, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5-7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside celebration of life will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM.