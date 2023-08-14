Happy Birthday Robert J. Zuniga!
August 5, 1960—July 14 2023
Today, August 5th, Robert celebrates his birthday in Heaven. A life well lived. Robert, Rosemarie, and your immediate family misses you, but you are where we all want to be, in heaven and in peace.
Robert John Zuniga was born to Henry and Anita Zuniga, August 5th, 1960, in San Angelo, Texas.
Robert had two brothers Michael Joe Zuniga & Ruben James Zuniga. Robert was a long-time resident of Dallas, TX.
July 14th was a sad day for all of us who loved you, we are trying to understand. Your family, Rosemarie Zuniga, your mom Anita Zuniga, your brother Ruben James Zuniga along with your sisters-in-law Alma Sosa and Sandra Johnson, your nephew Zachary Zuniga, your aunt Alicia Macias, and your cousin Miquela will keep you in their hearts. On the Zuniga side of the family, Ernest, Miguel & Richard Zuniga, along with your cousins on your dad’s side will continue to cherish our life’s experiences with you, they were good times and fun times.
Those who have gone before you, your dad Henry and your brother, Michael Joe Zuniga will be glad to see you and will make up for lost time.
While you were here, growing up you made a difference, you’ve always love sports that’s why you excelled at basketball, you were a star while at Goddard High School. You increased in knowledge furthering your education at NMMI and continuing at Dallas County Community College. People usually do well when they love what they do, you did well when you were with HEB (Central Market) and Baylor Hospital.
Being passionate for life and dedication to service in your community speaks well of an individual, you made all of us proud.
‘How about them Cowboys!’, well… we like them. Robert was a die-hard Cowboy fan.
A life well lived deserves celebration. A special commemoration service was held at the Filter Building in Dallas on August 13th.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Vogel Alcove, a charitable organization that was close to Robert’s heart. A good way to memorialize Robert.