Robert John Zuniga, 62, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on July 14, 2023, in Dallas, TX. He was a loving husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend. Robert was born on August 5, 1960, in San Angelo, TX, to Anita Zuniga. He is survived by his devoted wife, Rosemarie Zuniga, his mother Anita Zuniga, and his brother Ruben Zuniga, sisters-in-law Alma Sosa and Sandra Johnson, nephew Zachary Zuniga, aunt Alicia Macias, cousin Denise Sorrell. He was preceded in death by his father, Enrique "Henry" Zuniga, and his brother, Michael Joe Zuniga.
Robert attended Goddard High School and furthered his education at NMMI and Dallas County Community College. He had a successful career at HEB Central Market and Baylor Hospital. Robert was passionate about his work and dedicated to serving his community.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed indulging in his love for good food, all sports, politics, history, reading, and spending time by the pool. He was an avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and cherished cheering them on.
Robert's life will be celebrated at a "Celebration of Life" service, which will be held at The Filter Building, located at 2810 White Rock Rd., Dallas, TX 75214 on August 13th, 2023 at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Vogel Alcove, a charitable organization close to Robert's heart. Contributions can be made at vogelalcove.org.
Please join the family in remembering and honoring Robert's remarkable life.