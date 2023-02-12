Robert Lawrence Ullery (Bob) passed away January 29, 2023, at the age of 69 in Roswell, NM.
On August 4, 1953, Bob Ullery was born to Jim and Ruth Ullery in Roswell, NM, where he graduated from Goddard High School in 1971. Bob was the owner and operator of Ullery Trucking, hauling livestock, hay, and feed. He had the pleasure to later work for Weldon Barnett, Eddy Gilliland, and Roswell Wool & Mohair, retiring in 2011. Bob was a member of the Country Club Church of Christ. He enjoyed camping and fishing at his favorite spots in Colorado, where his ashes will be scattered. Bob will be missed by his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Betty Ullery; pup, Ginger; son, Robert Heath Ullery; sister, Becky Carcinci; step-children: Beth Isler and partner Randy Jennings, Joe Chrisman and wife Cindy, Dana Lott and husband Dave; grandchildren: Kayla Marshall and husband Matthew, Micah Chrisman and wife Kelly, Ashley Dixon and husband Tanner, Rachel Leduc and husband Larson, Justin Lott and wife Shelli, Tyler Lott and partner Briel Kashwamura; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews and their families.
Robert is preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Noel Ullery; father, Jim Ullery Jr; mother, Ruth V. Southwick Cram Ullery; sister, Bonnie Cram; and brother, William (Billie) Ullery.
The family of Bob Ullery would like to extend sincere thanks to Phillip VanDerWedge, Ronnie Merritt, and Jerry McCormack.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be announced at a later date. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Bob’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Robert’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.