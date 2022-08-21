Robert Lee Mabry Sr., 74, of Roswell, NM, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM, after a recent illness.
A graveside service will be held at South Park Cemetery on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Robert joined the United States Navy on October 20, 1965. He was stationed at the Naval Station in San Diego, California. During the time Robert served, he held the position of deckhand (water trans) and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal. Robert was honorably discharged on July 5, 1967.
Robert owned a company named Desert Rain for fourteen years. He later worked eleven years for the City of Roswell and retired in 2018.
Preceding Robert in death are his parents, Ruby and Windell Mabry; sisters: Helen Dennis, Barbara Chenoweth, and Pat York; brother, Wayne Mabry; nephews: Joshua Landry, Jacob Lopez, Chris York
And Terry Hix, who was like a sister to Robert.
Those left to cherish memories of Robert are his wife, Barbara Mabry; sister, Evelyn Landry; sister-in-law, Margaret Mabry; three children: Jennifer Sizemore, Joshua Mabry, and Robert Mabry Jr; seven grandchildren: Jaydin, Tevin, Draven, Nick, Gage, Connor, and Amelia that will miss him and always love him thru eternity; daughter-in-law, Leeanne Mabry; son-in-law, Jason Sizemore; several nieces and nephews who he always made laugh. They all love him very much and will truly miss him.
Robert’s Tribute was written in his honor by his family.