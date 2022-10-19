Robert M. Herrera, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Robert’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, October 20, 2022, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. A reception will be at the Eagles on Sunset following.
On May 13, 1949, Robert was born to Antonio and Frances Herrera in Roswell, NM. He was an identical twin to Albert Herrera, who preceded him in death. Robert was the beloved companion of Yolanda Rivera for twenty-eight wonderful years; and they were always inseparable. He enjoyed playing cards, bingo: Robert always said at bingo "close the door or the goats are going to get out." Robert also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and, especially, the casinos. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Going fishing with Joe Ray, Jeremy, and Israel was one of his favorite things.
Robert was always a great cook who enjoyed cooking for everyone. He was always up early, ready to start the day. Robert loved being at the Ranchito. Always a jokester, Robert loved pulling pranks. He had always taken in everyone as his own and made everyone feel welcome. His door was always open with a warm home-cookedantoni meal. He has taught everyone the meaning of family; he encouraged them always to be strong and fear nothing.
Always ready to go for a ride, Robert is now cruising his way into heaven.
Those left to cherish memories of Robert are the love of his life, Yolanda Rivera; his precious sister who never left his side, Priscilla Mendoza; brother, Monroy Herrera (Eva) of Herford Texas; son Anthony Herrera (Sophia Orosco); first granddaughter Hope Orosco; first great-grandchildren: Nadiah and Aceya Ortega; granddaughter Ruby Lopez; granddaughter Roberta Lopez; great-grandchildren: Giovanie and Gione Lopez; granddaughter Marina Herrera (JohnnyRay); great-grandchildren: Neveaha, Jonny Ray and Ezekiel Pacheco; grandson Archie (Anthony) Herrera; great-grandchild Anthony III Herrera; and grandson Israel Herrera; daughter Cynthia Chino (Herrera) along with all her children and granddaughter, Cyrena Chino, Cylena Chino and Cycena Kelly; Kaytlain Lopez along with their children; great-granddaughter Aylena and Robert Herrera; great-granddaughter Jehlani Kelley; great-grandsons: Luis Jr. and Maverick Levi; Antonia Pinto along with her children and great-grandchildren: Alex Rogelio Jr. Aidan (Rogelio) Pinto, Mateo, Rogelio, Ryanna, and Angel; great-grandchildren: Manny and Jocelyn Bonilla; as well as numerous nieces nephews, great nieces, and nephews and godchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, De-Anthony; parents, Antonio and Frances Herrera; brothers: Willie, Richard, Julio, Henry, Meño, and his twin, Albert Herrera; Paul Herrera, and Henry Herrera and Rose; sisters: Isabel Sepulveda and Lillia Aguilar.
Those Blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Pedro Gonzales, Willie Herrera, Joe Borjas, Larry Mendoza, Christopher Herrera, Abel Rivera, Tommy Contreras, and Lloyd Herrera.
A special “Thank You” to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Herrin, and the staff.
Robert’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.