Robert “Robbie” Winstel Morris Jr.

01/24/57 — 06/19/22
Robbie was born on January 24, 1957 in Roswell, NM. The son of Robert Sr. and Polly “Stockard” Morris. Robbie was a loving father, brother, son and grandpa. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as hunting fishing and listening to rock and roll. He was proceeded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Polly “Stockard“ Morris. He is survived by his brother Randall Morris, his two sons Robert “Robbie “ Morris III and Michael Morris, three grandchildren Madelyn, Hailey, and Gracie Morris. A celebration of his life will be held at South park Cemetery July 23 at 10.00 am.