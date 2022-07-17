Robert “Robbie” Winstel Morris Jr.

Robert “Robbie” Winstel Morris Jr.

01/24/57 — 06/19/22

Robbie was born on January 24, 1957 in Roswell, NM. The son of Robert Sr. and Polly “Stockard” Morris. Robbie was a loving father, brother, son and grandpa. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as hunting fishing and listening to rock and roll. He was proceeded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Polly “Stockard“ Morris. He is survived by his brother Randall Morris, his two sons Robert “Robbie “ Morris III and Michael Morris, three grandchildren Madelyn, Hailey, and Gracie Morris. A celebration of his life will be held at South park Cemetery July 23 at 10.00 am.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Morris, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.