Robert Smith "Bobby" "Bob"

Robert Smith “Bobby” was born on June 19, 1958, in Tucumcari, NM to Joseph Smith, Sr, and Barbara Smith.
He Passed into Glory on February 23, 2023, please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Robert’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Bush officiating.
Bobby was married to Rhonda Sears for many wonderful years and was blessed with two children, his son Caleb and daughter Tanya.
He joined the U.S. Army while a Senior in High School and was a paratrooper stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC, he also worked the oil fields in New Mexico and Texas for many years and was employed at XCEL Energy at the time of his passing.
Bobby "poppy" was blessed with three grandchildren; Rachel, Joseph, and John David Patterson, and his son-in-law Andy Patterson.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father: Joe and Barbara Smith; brothers: Ricky Smith and Joe Smith Jr; father-in-law, Don Sears; mother-in-law, Shirley Sears Kidder: step father-in-law, Steve Kidder; and his dear sister-in-law Starla Crane.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children: Caleb Smith, Tanya Patterson and her husband Andy Patterson; grandchildren: Rachel, Joseph and John David Patterson: two brothers-in-law: Mike Crane and Ernest Sanchez; sister-in-law Sherry Sanchez; and a very large and extended family that loved him dearly and many friends that loved him and will miss his presence.