Roberta Mae Scates (Hopper) passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home in Roswell, NM at the age of 77.
Services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home located at 2609 S. Main St. Roswell, New Mexico, 88203, with Pastor Danny Sons officiating.
On May 16, 1946, Roberta was born to Jess and Bertha (Lyons) Hopper in Dexter, NM. She attended East Grand Plains school where she graduated the eighth grade and later earned her GED. Roberta always loved playing sports, volleyball, track, and basketball were her favorites. She also loved gardening, the outdoors, animals of all kinds, kids, playing the slot machines at the casino, and spending time with her granddaughter. Roberta was married to Kenneth Scates in 1961, they were married for thirty-two years. They had two children that Roberta cherished! She started her hard-working lifestyle by picking cotton everyday after school when the school bus let them off at the cotton patch. She worked at Circle K in Albuquerque for many years and then Brewer Oil here in Roswell along with delivering lunches to kids at Gateway and St. Andrews for Capitan D’s, which she always said was her favorite job!
Roberta is survived by her son, Kenneth Scates Jr, of Roswell; daughter, Terry Lindberg and husband Rich Lindberg of Roswell; granddaughter, Britt Lindberg of Texas; brother James Hopper of Midway; and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta is preceded in death by her parents: Jess and Bertha; sisters: Janice Sue Hopper, Josephine Hankins, LaVerne Castro, Katherine Morgan, Juanita Kaler, and Jessie Mae Towndrow; and brother, Sonny Hopper.
She will be deeply missed!
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Roswell Humane Society and please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Roberta’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.