Roberta Mae Scates, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. A further announcement will be published once arrangements have been finalized. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Roberta’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.